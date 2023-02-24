Joe “Wayne” Langston, age 75, of Guy, TX, passed away on February 22, 2023.
Wayne was born on November 8, 1947, to J.W. and Helen Langston.
The Funeral Service will be 10 AM Monday, February 27, 2023, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Chapel, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471, with burial following in Davis Greenlawn Cemetery, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Visitation will be from 9:00 — 10:00 AM Monday, for one hour preceding the Funeral Service.
The family would like to thank Eva, Soyla, Bobbie, and his caregivers at Reliable Oaks Assisted Living for the loving attention shown to Wayne.
A special thank you Candace Williams, who held a very special place in Wayne’s heart.
She selflessly dedicated endless hours to Wayne’s care and well-being.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Wayne is survived by extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that tributes be made in memory of Wayne Langston to Reliable Oaks Assisted Living, 11750 Padon Rd., Needville, TX 77461.
Condolence messages may be written for the family at www.garmanycarden.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Garmany and Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
