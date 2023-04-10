Joe Niver, Jr., 88, of Needville, Texas passed away on April 5, 2023 at his home. He was born on March 25, 1935 in Wallis, Texas to Joe Niver Sr. and Emily Konvicka Niver. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army, retiring in 1976 as an E-9 Sergeant Major after 22 ½ years of dedicated service. Joe was a long-time member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Needville. In his younger days, Joe enjoyed bowling and playing golf. He also enjoyed taking trips to the Casino to gamble. More recently, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Referred to by his family as Pops, Paw Paw and PoPo, Joe’s legacy will continue to live on in those that truly loved him.
In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Betty Jean Niver, and siblings, Howard Niver, Rosalee Minks and Lawrence Niver.
Survivors include his son, Donald “Donnie” Niver and wife, Rano; daughter, Deborah Niver Rubio and husband, Peter; grandchildren, Jessica Niver, Darian Rubio, and Sarah Rubio Coleman and husband, Kevin; and great grandchildren, Colten & Casey Coleman.
Joe also leaves behind nephews, a niece, other family members, great neighbors and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Needville. Burial and full military honors to follow at Needville Public Cemetery in Needville.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
