Funeral services for Joe D. Rosilez Sr., 58, of Beasley will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Fisher Catholic Church in Richmond with interment following at San Gabriel Annex Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
He was born on September 27, 1963 in Rosenberg, Texas and he passed away on September 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Joe was a 1982 graduate of Lamar High School. He worked for Lamar CISD for a few years in the maintenance department. He was a Ford Parts Salesman for over 20 years. Joe loved his family, and his grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Angel Sr. and Maria D. Rosilez; sister, Benita Rodriguez; brothers, Cosme Rosilez and Lorenzo “Larry” Rosilez; brother-in-laws, Richard Cardenas and Daniel Jimenez Sr.; nephews, Joel Rosilez and Elias “Lee” Lopez III; in-laws, Erasmo Gonzalez Jr. and Brijida “Bridget” Gonzalez, along with other relatives.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, of 39 years, Lydia Gonzalez Rosilez; son, Joe D. Rosilez II and girlfriend Daniella; daughter, Helen Marie Gallegos and husband Aaron; grandchildren, Hayley, Elaina and Joshua Rosilez, Marisol, Natalia and Olivia Gallegos; brothers, Misael Rosilez, Rosario Rosilez and wife Nellie, Angel Rosilez Jr.; sisters, Felipa “Faye” Carrillo, Grace Cardenas, Maria Jimenez, Irene Lopez, Linda Bijarro and husband Michael; sister-in-laws, Gloria Rosilez and Janie Rosilez. He also leaves behind his emotional support dog, Molly and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Joe Rosilez II, Joshua Rosilez, Aaron Gallegos, Angel Rosilez Jr., Juan Cantu Sr., Ernesto Rodriguez, Jason Rosilez and Nick Cantu.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Rosilez family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
