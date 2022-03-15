JoAnn (Josa) Combs

JoAnn Combs, formerly of Bellevue, Iowa, passed away after a lengthy illness March 7, 2022 in Rosenberg Texas. JoAnn was born in Houston, Texas on January 18, 1948 to Douglas A Robbins and Lorraine M Hansen who both preceded her in death. Her daughters Tracey Hartnett and Jennifer Williams also preceded her in death. She is survived by her sisters, Eloiese Krabbenhoft and her husband Marvin of Austin Texas, Martha Robbins of Rosenberg, Texas and Claire Berg and husband Delano of LaPlatte, Missouri. Also surviving are her granddaughters Moriah Rikki of Magnolia, Texas and Shyanne Hayes of Epworth, Iowa. She leaves behind many friends, nieces and nephews.
JoAnn was known as ‘Josa” in and around the Bellevue area. She owned and operated Josa’s Old Country Store, baked bread, pies and made all sorts of Jams and Jellies which she sold in her store as well as the many markets around the area.
JoAnn was a cancer survivor and a very hard worker with a huge heart. She worked as a bartender, a Social Worker and lived in many states, including Massachusetts, Hawaii, Louisiana, Texas and Iowa where she made many friends.
We want to thank all of her friends and our family for the support and kind words during these past few days of her life.
