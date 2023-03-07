Jo An Audrey Bernard, 89, passed away on February 25, 2023 in Katy, Texas. She was born on April 5, 1933 in New York City, New York to Joseph and Veronica (Lang) Charry. Jo An’s hobbies included square dancing, cooking and making ceramics. More recently, she enjoyed watching The Price Is Right and 60 Minutes; but, her sports were always her favorite. Nothing was quite as entertaining as watching the Houston Texans or the Houston Astros. This loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend will truly be missed.
In addition to her parents, Jo An is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frederick Bernard; son, Barry Titus; and great granddaughter, Mackenzie Titus-Six.
Survivors include her children, Gail Stavinoha, Brian Titus, Stephen Titus, Jr., Terry Titus and wife, Patricia, and Scott Titus; brother, Ronald Joseph “R.J.” Charry and wife, Jewel; grandchildren, Nicole Six and husband, Kyle and Stephen Titus; 6 great grandchildren; along with extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
