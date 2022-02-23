Jimmy George Evans, 45, from Richmond Texas was called home to the Lord on February 9, 2022 in Galveston, Texas.
Born March 30, 1976, in Jacinto City, Texas to Jimmy Wayne Evans and Kathy Nell Evans. Jimmy was a proud graduate of The High School for Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice (now High School for Law & Justice). He went on to have a successful career as a CADD Manager in the civil engineering field in Houston. He worked as a civil designer at AECOM Technical Services for 21 years and Pape Dawson Engineering for 3 years.
If you ever took a car ride with him around Houston, you could hear him recount detention ponds, subdivisions, parks, and parking lots that he helped create. He taught, motivated, and mentored many aspiring engineers, CADD drafters and team members. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, farther, mentor and friend. His bright smile, big laugh and Dad jokes were his calling card. Always interested in making sure everyone was having a good time, he would work the room of an event, no matter how uncomfortable new places and faces made him. He loved to BBQ with his band of brothers and anyone who stopped by could hear old country music playing and laughter filling the air.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Wayne Evans.
Jimmy is survived by sons Jacob and Ezra, and daughter Aliza, his mother Kathy Evans, sister and brother-in-law Amy and Roland Hobbs, nieces, and nephews Lauren Hobbs (Ben), Ryan Hobbs(Sydney), Kaity Malek (Jonathan), Keagan Bear(Rachel), and great-niece Clara Malek.
We are grateful to have loved him and heartbroken to have lost him.
There will be a celebration of life held by the family in March
