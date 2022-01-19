Jimmie Lee Zwahr passed unexpectedly in his home on Jan 16th. Jimmie was a graduate of Needville High school class of 1956. He was an excellent athlete and attended Del Mar Junior College and Rice University on football scholarship for his talent. Jimmie is preceded in death by his parents, August and Emma Zwahr, his brothers Chester Zwahr, Milton Zwahr, and August Zwahr Jr., and sister Alma Brandes. Also preceding Jimmie was his wife of 43 years, Sharon Lindsay Zwahr. Jimmie is survived by his 4 children, Carey Zwahr (wife Jean), Kelly Zwahr, Tom Prisk (wife Judy), and Kristi Hayduk (husband Richard), and 9 grandchildren: Sara, Bailey, Cole, Audrey, Tommy, Hanna, Jesse, Aaron and Sheridan. He is also survived by brothers George Zwahr and Lester Zwahr, and sister Clara Alms.
Jimmie was a self-employed entrepreneur who enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, gardening and his time with family. Jimmie was larger than life (and louder), and you always knew when he was in the room. His presence blessed all of us in so many ways, big and small. Jimmie will be sorely missed by those who had the privilege to know and love him.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Cypress-Fairbanks Funeral Home 9926 Jones Road, Houston,Texas 77065
