Jianna Rose Chapa passed away January 1, 2023 in Sugar Land. Left to mourn her are her parents, Jesse and Breanna Chapa, siblings, Adam Villarreal, Jeremiah Vargas, Alayah Vargas along with a host of other loving family members.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday Morning, January 11, 2023 at 9:00 A.M.in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
