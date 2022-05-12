Jesus G. Ramirez, fondly known as “Jesse”, 66, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on May 10, 2022 in Richmond, Texas. Jesse was born on December 23, 1955 in Sugar Land, Texas to David Ramirez, Jr. and Manuela Garcia Ramirez. His hobbies included playing golf, playing Men’s Softball, and cheering on his beloved Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys. This loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend will be missed.
Jesse is preceded in death by his mother, Manuela Ramirez, brother, David Ramirez III, and stepson, John Anthony Torres.
Survivors include his wife, Maria Torres; father, David Ramirez Jr. (Norma); children, Melissa Perez (David Jr.), and Jesse Ramirez; daughter-in-law, Yvette Torres; siblings, Santos Ramirez (Mary), Paul Ramirez (Annette), Daniel Ramirez, Samuel Ramirez, Manuel Ramirez (Gloria), Bertha Luna (Mike), and Cecilia Pruneda (Mario); grandchildren, David Perez III, Levi Ramirez, Makayla Perez, Devin Perez and Victoria Torres; along with extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
