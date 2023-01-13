March 2, 1957-January 5, 2023
Jesus “Chuey” Trevino, 65, went home to be with the Lord January 05, 2023, after losing his life in an auto accident in Oakland, CA. He was born in Odessa, TX March 03, 1957. He grew up in McAllen, TX where he graduated from High School, Jesus enlisted in the U.S. Navy soon after. He lived in the Harlingen area for the past 35 years.
He is survived by his sons Jesus Trevino Jr. (Nicole) and Frank Trevino (Berta), granddaughters, Melissa Trevino, Monika Trevino, Stacy Trevino, his mother Elva Trevino, father, Pedro Trevino, brothers and sisters, Ray Trevino (Brenda) of Lawton, OK, Pedro Trevino IV of San Benito, Linda Beebe (Greig) of Bolden, C0, Abigail Elizondo (Sergio) of Harlingen and James Trevino (Kristin) of Dayton, OH. He is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces .
Visitation will be held on Monday 16, 2023 from 4:00 PM. Prayer Service will begin at 7:30 PM at the Newton Funeral Chapel Hall, 307-2 Bolivar Ave, Rancho Viejo, TX 78575.
Chapel Services will be held on Tuesday January 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Pereda of the Seventh Day Adventist Church officiating. Interment will follow with military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 205 and VFW Post 2410 at Mont-Meta-Memorial Columbarium. Honored to be his pallbearers are Jesus Trevino Jr., Frank Trevino, Ray Trevino, James Trevino, and Sergio Elizondo Jr. Arrangements are under the direction of Newton Funeral Home, 307-2 Bolivar Ave., Rancho Viejo, TX. 78575
