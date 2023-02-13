Jesse J. Garcia, 80 passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 in Richmond. He was born March 25, 1942 in Bishop to Agapito and Angelina Garcia. Jesse was a member of Mission of Faith Church in Rosenberg. Jesse worked as a custodian in Katy Schools.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Graciela Garcia, 5 children, son, Jesse . Garcia Jr. and wife Diane, daughter, Lilly Ramierz and husband Dagaberto, daughter, Juanita Chavez, son, Andy Chavez, daughter, Maribel Chavez, 2 brothers, Leonard Garcia, Marcos Garcia, sisters, Janie Vasquez and husband Ruben, Dolores Alvarez and husband Raul, Rosie Martinez, 15 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren, along with a host of other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, Juanita Garcia, Stefania Nunez, 2 brothers, Merced Garcia and Agapito Garcia Jr.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 20, 2023 At 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon from 1-4 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
