Jerry Lee Starustka, 82, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 in New Braunfels. He was born July 29, 1939, in Sealy to Zigmund and Clara Starustka. Jerry was a machinist and was co-owner of J&J Machine Shop. He was an avid sports fan and spent time coaching Marc and Randy’s football and baseball teams. He loved to camp, fish and grill for his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Bernadette Marie Starustka, son, Marc Starustka and wife Kathy, along with a host of other loving family and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, son Randy Starustka and sister, Margie Dreyer.
Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg. The family will receive friends at the Church from 9 A.M. Tuesday until service time.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.