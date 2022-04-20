Jerry Joe (Jake) Drabek, Sr., of Hempstead, Texas, was born March 25, 1931 in Needville and was called to our Lord, Easter Monday, April 18, 2022, as he slept peacefully at home.
Jerry was preceded in his call from the Lord by his parents, Louis and Agnes Drabek, grandparents, Joseph and Mary Drabek of Needville, and George and Anna Hajdik of Rosenberg. His grandparents emigrated from Czechoslovakia in the early 1900’s. Also preceded in death were his siblings, Annie Lee Poncik and husband, Victor of Rosenberg, and Edmund Drabek and wife Mary of Indiana.
Jerry grew up in Richmond along with his six siblings and is survived by his two brothers Willie Louis and wife, Ella Mae Drabek of Richmond, Alfonce August Drabek of Rosenberg: and two sisters, Sidonia (Sid) Marie and husband, Gilbert Sliva and Agnes Alice “Doll” and husband +Alton Sydow all of Richmond.
Jerry grew up on his family farm, attended high school and enlisted into the United States Marine Corps in 1952. After leaving the Marine Corps he finished school while working his first job.
He met his wife Annie Louise Malek in Houston on a blind date. Jerry and Annie were married in June 1957 in Houston and celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in 2021. They have three sons, Jerry Joe Drabek, Jr. and wife, Cheryl of Hempstead, Texas, Larry Wayne Drabek, and wife Bernadette, and Gary Louise Drabek, all of Houston.
Jerry settled in Houston and worked for the Houston Highway Department as an inspector until he retired. He worked cows on the weekends because he loved being outdoors. He stayed in Houston most of his life buying and fixing homes to rent but his true passion was being a carpenter. He loved working with his hands and would be the first to tell you, “Jesus was a carpenter too.” Jerry brought the farm life to the city by raising rabbits, parakeets, cockatiels and cockatoos. He loved gardening and had a green thumb for almost any plant but especially tomatoes. Jerry still had chickens, goats and guineas because he loved animals and the country life always stayed with him.
Jerry was a member of the Knights of Columbus #2917 and transferred to Council #12672 in Hempstead, a member of Wallis American Legion Post 200 and was an integral part of building Hempstead Columbus Club Hall (KC Hall). He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church and St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church for years.
Jerry has three grandchildren, (one preceded his death) grandson, Adam Wayne Drabek, and granddaughters, Angela Drabek and Alizabeth Vasquez and husband Eric, all from Houston. He has four great grandchildren, Kaiden, Kylie, Ethan and Cash. He has numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation is from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 3600 Brinkman, Houston, Texas. Rosary will follow at 10:30 a.m., followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. and Burial at Earthman Resthaven.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent DePaul of St. Rose of Lima or St. Rose of Lima Catholic School as he had a passion for feeding the less fortunate and education.
A special thank you to all the home health care workers for their assistance during this time of need.
