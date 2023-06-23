Jerry Hardin, 81 of Rosenberg, Texas passed away June 23,2023 at his home in Rosenberg, Texas. Jerry was born May 25, 1942 in Stamford, Texas to Leo and Ava Hardin.
He served in the United States Army with the 82nd Airborne Special Forces, as Green Barret, in Vietnam and Thailand. He was discharged in 1972 holding the rank of Captain. Jerry worked as a register nurse at several hospitals and MHMR Facilities throughout his career.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Leo and Ava Hardin, brother Don Hardin, sister Patsy Lanell, and wife Ann Hardin.
He is survived by his children Jerry Hardin and wife Rosemary, Bruce Hardin and wife Melissa, Courtney Ross and husband Michael, grandchildren Jennifer Hardin, Connor Bordelon-Ross, Kaelyn Hardin, John Ross, and Alyson Hardin.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 29th at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at Davis-Greenlawn. The Family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the service time.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
