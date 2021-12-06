Jerry Bell Styner was born July 17, 1929 in Beaumont, Texas. She passed away at home in Richmond, Texas, on December 2, 2021, at the age of 92.
She graduated from Lamar High School in Houston, Texas, then from Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas.
She taught school and raised a family in Bay City, Texas. Later, she moved to Houston and became a real estate and securities broker.
When she retired, she and her dear husband, Pete Styner, moved to Richmond, Texas.
Jerry was preceded in death by Pete. She is survived by her daughter, Katie Neely; her son, Shannon Salyer, and his wife, Gwen. She is also survived by grandchildren: Clay Neely, Britney Salyer and Brian Salyer.
No arrangements at this time. Donations may be made to any animal welfare charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.