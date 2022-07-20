Graveside Services for Jerome James Pilcik, 83, of Richmond, TX, are set for 10 AM Friday, July 22, 2022, at Rosenberg City Cemetery, 1401 Avenue D, Rosenberg, TX 77471, with Deacon Billy Guerrero officiating.
Mr. Pilcik was born September 26, 1938, in Wallis, TX, to Charles Joe Pilcik and Sofie Bilsky Pilcik. He died July 17, 2022, in Stafford, TX.
Jerome worked for the Janczak Farms for over 35 years, and he will be remembered as a tremendously hard worker. He served in the Army National Guard and was proud of America. He especially loved Christmas times.
Preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Ann; and brother-in-law, Edward Wleczyk.
Survivors include his friends, Rodney and Sandra Janczak, Barton and Adele Janczak and son, Corbin, Bethany and Jordan Kelley and son, Stetson, and Joseph Lagas.
- Special thanks to Dr. Ivan Mefford, Dr. Shatish Patel, Dr. Perry Mueller, AMed Community Hospice and their nurses Kim and Ray and personal care giver Ira, and the Atrium Hospital for the care and comfort over many years.
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
