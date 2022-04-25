Jerome Fabrygel (Jerry) was born April 5, 1936, in Markham, Matagorda County TX to Emilie Zboril & Christian Fabrygel SR. He went to be with the Lord on angel’s wings on April 22, 2022, surrounded by his family at the age of 86.
He served in the US Army from 1956 to 1962 serving in El Paso, TX, Germany & Lebanon. He retired from Texas Gulf Sulphur, New Gulf TX after 28 years. He was honored to have been there for the “last whistle blow” of the last company owned town in Texas. He was a member of the Needville KC Council #7067, a Life Member of Rosenberg American Legion Post 271, member of the Legion Honor Guard, life member of VFW Post 3903, & DAV tri-county # 233. He was a past member of the P.o.L.K. of A. Texas Chapter #1 & enjoyed his weekends dancing with his lovely wife including out of state festivals, to bands everywhere there was a dance, regardless of how far away it was. He and his wife Joann served the P.o.L.K. of A. Club Chapter 1, as Prince and Princess in 1995. He enjoyed taking group tours for 20 years to Europe seeing many countries. He enjoyed playing dominoes, gardening, restoring old tractors & lawnmowers etc.
He is preceded in death by his parents Emile Zboril & Christian Fabrygel Sr; brothers Emil, Louis, Franklin, & Joe Henry Fabrygel; sisters Ernestina Fabrygel, Georgia Natho & Evelyn Divin.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Joann (Stancliff) Fabrygel; Brothers Christian Jr, Daniel & Larry Fabrygel; Sisters Mildred, Ann, Gayle & Barbara; 3 children Catherine Zapalac & husband Milton, Jerry Fabrygel Jr, & wife Connie; Kimberly Wasicek & husband Doug.
Grand children Jennifer Sadler & husband Lance, Michelle Witek & husband Kristopher, Amber Brockman & husband Keith.
Great Grandchildren Sydney & Brandt Witek, Leighton Sadler; Trey, Kyler & Kaden Brockman; Carly & Mason Wasicek.
He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews & a multitude of friends.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 29, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Burial with military honors to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Serving him as pallbearers are Bill Horton, David Pratka, Lance Sadler, Weldon Schulte, Doug Wasicek, Kristopher Witek, & Milton Zapalac.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
