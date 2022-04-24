Jeraldine Ann (Bacica) Mager, fondly known as “Jeri”, 77, of Guy, Texas passed away on April 22, 2022. She was born on November 3, 1944 in Fort Bend County, Texas to Jerry and Maci Dell (Peschel) Bacica. Her hobbies included reading, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family. This loving wife, mother, Nana, and friend will be missed.
In addition to her parents, Jeri is preceded in death by her 1st husband, Dane McElrath and her brother, Royce Bacica.
Survivors include her husband Harvey Mager; son, Scott McElrath and wife Sharon; daughter, Laura Casassa and husband Matt; grandchildren, Lindsey & Dane McElrath, and Alyssa, Ava & Madison Casassa; great grandchild, Finn Cartwright; along with extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, 2022 in the State Room of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Pallbearers will include Scott McElrath, Dane McElrath, Scott Reeh, Scott Nicely, Ray Wied, and Matt Casassa.
The family would like to thank Elizabeth & Mary at Reliable Oaks for their dedication and care of Mrs. Jeri.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
