Jeffrey Kucera
May 6, 1961 – February 14, 2022
Jeff Kucera of Fairchilds, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on February 14, 2022 in Sugar Land, TX at the age of 60.
Jeff was born on May 6, 1961 and lived all of his life in the Fort Bend County area. He attended Lamar Consolidated High School. Jeff worked for Chevron for many years. After leaving Chevron, he went to work for Lamar CISD Transportation. After working in the Rosenberg bus barn for several years, Jeff transferred to the Fulshear bus barn when it first opened and helped to build the operations there from the ground up. Upon retiring from LCISD in 2017, Jeff went to work for Urbanek Farms in Fairchilds, where he served as a mechanic and tractor driver. Jeff always had a great sense of pride in his work, no matter which job he was working at.
When Jeff wasn’t working, he was likely spending time with his wife, Donna, who he married on June 7, 2007. Jeff’s hobbies also included fishing, hunting, watching college football, NASCAR, or drag racing, and spending time with his beagle, Sallie.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Kucera and his son, Avery Kucera. Jeff is survived by his wife, Donna Kucera, his mother, Janell Kucera and partner Jim Cockrell, his stepchildren, Danny Schellberg and wife Alison, and Holly Schellberg and partner Brandon Scott, his grandsons Carson Schellberg and Grayson Dawes, his sisters Connie Heinecke and husband Randy, Sharon Kuban and husband Eddie, and Stacey Woodfin and husband Ross, his uncle, Butch Kucera and wife Charlotte, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
In addition to Jeff’s family, he dearly loved his dogs, including Mick, Daisy, Shop Dog, Bobo, and Sallie.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Heart Association.
A celebration of life in Jeff’s honor will be held on March 12, 2022 from 2PM to 5PM at the Fairchilds Volunteer Fire Department building, located at 8715 Fairchild Road, Richmond, TX 77469. Family and friends are more than welcome to attend.
