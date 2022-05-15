Jeffery Martinez

Jeffery Ryon Martinez, fondly known as “Jeff”, 32, of Richmond, Texas passed away on May 10, 2022. He was born on September 24, 1989 in Richmond, Texas to Abel and Maria Martinez.
Jeff is preceded in death by his father, Abel Martinez; and siblings, Monica, Michelle and Abel Martinez, Jr.
Survivors include his mother, Maria Martinez; fiancée, Marissa Martinez; grandfather, Manuel Ramirez; children, Nicholas and Sophia Martinez; step children, Adrian, Isabella and Rudy Martinez; brothers, Justin Medron and wife, Kimberly, and Jonathan Cooper and wife, Courtney; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 19, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 20, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg with burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
