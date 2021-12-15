Tim Jeffcoat
The Development Corporation of Richmond has a new board member, Tim Jeffcoat. Jeffcoat brings an acumen of experience and knowledge as he joins the seven-member DCR board.
As the director of the U.S. Small Business Administration in Houston, Tim oversees SBA programs and services in Houston and the surrounding 32 counties of Texas.
As a result, he is familiar with the city of Richmond and the region’s business potential, development programs, and potential capital access.
For almost 12 years, Tim has been with SBA. His career has been in private sector leadership roles in international business, marketing, and business development. Tim’s career has required international assignments and global responsibilities.
The Development Corporation of Richmond seeks to attract new jobs, make sound infrastructure investments, and improve the quality of life for the community.
The DCR works in partnership with the city of Richmond to undertake key economic development projects and to achieve these essential goals.
“We are thrilled to have Tim on our DCR board; his insight and skillset will complement our current board members well and for the greater good of Richmond,” said Terri Vela, city manager.
Tim is a graduate of Auburn University with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree, a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Business.
The DCR meets every month.
For more information about the Development Corporation of Richmond, visit richmondecodev.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.