Jeanne Otto Keeney of Dallas, Texas, passed quietly in the late morning on May 18, 2022. She was 95.
Jeanne was the first born of Roscoe and Leona (Kroesche) Otto of Needville, Texas. She grew up on their farm, playing ‘dress up’ and keeping an eye on her little brother. As a young girl, she often picked and cleaned vegetables to sell to Schendel’s Grocery for nickels and dimes. By her early teens she worked part-time at Blasé Dry Goods store in downtown Rosenberg after school and on weekends. Jeanne was proud to be saving money, particularly since it was the Depression years. She graduated from Rosenberg High School and not long after, she met and married her one true sweetheart and moved away from the farm. Jeanne happily took on the role of Texas Aggie wife, making many lifelong friends while in College Station.
Their next stop was Dallas, Texas. It was a young city with so much to offer, especially since Jeanne was a city girl at heart. She began volunteering her time in social clubs and various organizations. She loved teaching 1st grade Sunday school classes and graduated to a Superintendent position within their Methodist church. Jeanne also decided to learn to bowl so that she could join the church bowling team. She enjoyed bowling during those early married years though sometimes that left-handed ball gave her trouble. Without a doubt as Jeanne said many times, her true love was playing Bridge. She was an avid and skillful player. In fact she believed it was an art to be able to master the game. It was a diversion that lasted a lifetime. Seventy wonderful years were lived in Dallas. At 91 years old, Jeanne returned to Fort Bend County to live out her remaining golden years near her family.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents Roscoe and Leona (Kroesche) Otto, her husband Watson S Keeney, and her brother R.J. Otto. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Era Bell Otto, her nieces Connie Otto McCune and Sharon Otto Jones, and her nephew Ron Otto, all of Richmond, Tx. and numerous grand nieces and nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge and say thank you to all those that provided Jeanne with comfort and care, particularly Clayton Oaks Living in Richmond, Optimum Personal Care in Sugar Land and Encompass Hospice Care (now Enhabit).
Graveside services are under the direction of Garmany and Carden Funeral Directors in Rosenberg. Visitation will be at 9:30 AM Monday, May 23, 2022, at Davis Greenlawn Cemetery in Rosenberg, preceding the Burial Service set for 10:30 AM.
