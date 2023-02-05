Jeanette Marie Smidovec Mensik passed into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on Monday, January 30, 2023. She was born on November 13, 1956, in Sealy, Texas, to Arthur and Laurine Novosad Smidovec.
She graduated as Valedictorian from Brazos High School in 1975 and attended Massey Business College where she graduated with an accounting certification. She married her first love, Greg Mensik, on July 12th, 1975, at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Wallis. She was a loving and supportive firefighter’s wife and mother; they lived in Rosenberg until moving to Sargent in 2021.
She worked at a number of companies, starting out in high school at Reinecker’s Grocery in Orchard where she helped make Mr. Reinecker’s famous sausage. She also worked at Schlumberger and Camesa, to name a few.
She was a mother who was fiercely proud of her Aggie grad, Kevin, and firefighter\EMT, Keith. She was a loving grandmother to Jack, the pride of her life. She and Keith were fierce Words with Friends competitors.
Jeanette was an avid sports fan, especially the Houston Astros. Growing up, she always joined in a game of baseball with family and neighbors. She loved playing volleyball and was a member of the Cougar volleyball team. In her younger years, she was an avid water skier. She loved to go shopping at estate sales and picked up a number of beautiful antique pieces along the way.
She loved the time spent with her family and sisters at weekend gatherings which she hosted numerous times throughout the years. She is remembered by her nieces and nephews as the go to person. She listened, encouraged, loved and helped with career decisions, never failing to give some extra spending money along the way. She was always welcoming to them.
She was a warm and welcoming person, always putting others before herself. Her home was open to many family members who were down on their luck. She was a pro bono driver before Uber was known, taking aunts and cousins for grocery shopping trips, garage sale shopping, to doctor appointments, to name a few.
During the last couple of years, Jeanette suffered greatly with a number of health issues. She was totally dependent on Greg and the boys for the many trips to doctors’ appointments, emergency runs to the hospital, and at-home care for her. They did so with great love and concern for her to the very end.
Jeanette is survived by her husband, Greg and their sons Kevin and Keith; grandson Jack; sisters: Patricia and Clifford Burger, Diana and Bert Kucera and Linda Rainosek; nephew John Smith and nieces Amy Green, Allison Coward, Lisa Ramirez, Dana Rainosek, Amber Rainosek. Also, best friends Mary Ann Matula, Helen Lev and Cindy Boyd. And last but not least, Boomer the cat.
She is preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Laurine Smidovec; grandparents Frank and Christine Smidovec and Victor and Sophie Novosad, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins. Also, her fur baby dogs Roscoe, Einstein, Rocky and Allie, and cat Jeremiah, all whom she spoiled more than the kids.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, February 6th at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, Texas 77471, with Rosary to follow at 7:00 PM.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to an animal rescue organization or to the charity of your choice.
Condolence messages may be written for the Mensik family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
