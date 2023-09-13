Jeanette Marie Rehak was born to George and Margaret Rehak on Feb. 13, 1955, in Shiner TX. At the age of 18 months old they moved to Rosenberg. Jeanette attended grades 1-6 at Holy Rosary Catholic School. She graduated in 1973 from Lamar Consolidated High School and attended the University of Houston.
In 1969 Jeanette, along with her parents, opened The Wig Case and in 1984 GMT Carpeting and Construction. She is remembered by many as “Miss Terra Floral,” where she answered phones, took orders and did billing for many years until her retirement in 2018 for health reasons.
Jeanette was most happy when she was busy planning and entertaining her Holy Rosary family. She was an active member of Catholic Daughter’s of the America’s (2 years as the secretary). She sang in the Holy Rosary Church choir for 30 years. For many years she was co-chair for the food at the bazaar, she decorated all the tables in the gym with flower arrangements, and the Rehak family were known for all they donated to the live and silent auctions.
She enjoyed watching the Astros and Rockets. Her hobbies were crafting with flowers, cooking, baking, and trying new recipes. We all remember her homemade German chocolate cake, banana pudding, dump cakes and all the yummy cookies, pickles, and jams. She had a “green thumb” and could take a cutting, stick it in a pot of dirt, and it would grow.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret (2009), George (2016), angel sister Virginia (1981), numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her Godparents, Eugene and Dorothy Rehak (Victoria), half aunts Annie and Katherine Mehan, numerous cousins, and Holy Rosary friends. Special “Thank you” to Barb Kettler, Mary Ondrush, and Nick Tydlacka.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 17, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 18, 2023 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
We would like to invite you to share stories and laughter at a reception directly following the burial at the Parish Hall at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanette’s name may be made to “Preserving our Faith,” Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1416 George St., Rosenberg TX, 77471.
Arrangements are under direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South at FM 2218) Rosenberg, TX 77471. Phone 281-341-8800.
