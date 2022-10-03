Funeral services for Javier Fabela-Enriquez, 61, of Brookshire will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg with interment following at Fulshear Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home.
He was born on August 10, 1961 in Mexico and he passed away on September 28, 2022 in Houston, TX.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Regina Munoz; father, Alberto Favela and mother, Eustolia Enriquez Delgadillo.
Javier is survived by his children, Anna Palomarez and husband Sam, Lola Vela and husband Rosendo Jr., Susan Montenegro and husband Jesus, Robert Favela and wife Malissa, Janie Enriquez; 18 grandchildren, brothers, Sigifredo Favela, Oscar Favela, Eliu Favela, Armando Favela; sisters, Alicia Favela and Araceli Favela.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Fabela-Enriquez family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.