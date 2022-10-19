Jason Anthony Torres, 36, of Beasley was born on May 14, 1986 in Richmond, Texas and he passed away on October 14, 2022 in Beasley, TX.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Roberto G. Torres and Louis G. Torres.
Jason is survived by his loving mother, Maria Torres; brother, Jeremy Torres and wife Samantha; children, Johnathan Dwayne Loewer, Jason A. Torres Jr., Jayla Marie Torres; nieces and nephews, Jeremy Torres Jr., Mariah Torres and husband Jose Chavez, Nayalah Chavez, Joshua Torres and Jade Gutierrez, Jolene Torres, Gabriella Torres, LeeAnn Reyes; aunts, Shirley Martinez and husband Frank, Margaret Hernandez, Erma Torres, Carmelita Hammond and husband Bill; cousins, Jose Sierra, Subrena Short, Nicholas Sierra, Selena Sierra, David Torres and Gilbert Torres Jr.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Torres family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
