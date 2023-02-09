Jared Ashton Zellars, 30, of Needville, Texas passed away on February 6, 2023 at his home in Needville. He was born on December 10, 1992 in Houston, Texas to Michael and Diana (Rehak) Zellars. Jared was a graduate of Needville High School. Jared was kindhearted, he loved big, he was the best uncle, and had so many interest through the years from BMX, to dirt bikes, 4 wheeling, reptiles, caring for all animals, guns, knife making, 3D printing and much more. He was an avid snake enthusiast putting his love of reptiles into working at various animal encounters in the area. Jared was the first person someone called on when they needed help with animals and reptiles, and he would drop everything he was doing to help and educate them. He was a member of TX ARK and the Texas Reptile Conservation & Outreach program. Jared will truly be missed by those who loved him.
Jared is preceded in death by his grandparents, Nita Zellars, Jerry Rehak and Mary Newman.
Survivors include his parents, Michael and Diana Zellars; siblings, Jessica Broll and husband, Justin, Joshua Zellars and wife, Caroline and Jett Zellars and Skyler Finley; grandfather, Leroy “Pop” Zellars; aunts & uncles, Bobby Rehak and wife, Chris, Shilo Janicek and wife, Michele and Sondra Dowden; nieces and nephews, Charli Grace & Rylee Kate Broll and Liam Andrew Zellars; along with numerous cousins, extended family and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 15, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
A service celebrating Jared’s Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Creekside Christian Fellowship in Needville. Burial, via an escorted procession, will follow at Concord Cemetery in Fairchild.
Pallbearers will include Daniel “DK” Kots, Dylan Miller, Pablo Paez, Jacob Bosse, Chris Calmes, Cody Haverfield, Brandon Shavers, and Chris Torres.
Honorary pallbearers will include Cory Gardner and Erik Ruiz.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
