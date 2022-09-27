Janie Mae Sitka, 86, of Sugar Land, Texas passed away on September 24, 2022. She was born on August 30, 1936 in Dubina, Texas to Edward and Marcella Cernoch. Janie was raised in the Dubina Community and graduated from LaGrange High School.
Janie met the love of her life, Bill Sitka, at a dance and they were married on June 3, 1956. Janie retired from the Ft. Bend School District. She was a member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Sugar Land, Catholic Daughters, Czech Heritage Society, K.J.Z.T. and a former member of the Polka Lovers Klub of America.
Janie’s hobbies included playing hand and foot card games, playing dominoes, watching the Astros and having family get togethers. This loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend will be missed.
In addition to her parents, Janie is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill Sitka.
She is survived by her children: Belinda Patton and husband, Mitchel, Mark Sitka and wife, Marilyn “Toodie”, Brian Sitka and wife, Bridget, Chris Sitka and wife, Wendy, and B.J. Sitka and wife, Erica.
Janie was the proud Grandma to 11 grandchildren: Kelly, Luke, Reed, Blake, Christine, Courtney, Cole, Cade, Erin, Ava & Allie.
She is survived by five great grandchildren: Boston, Evelyn, Wade, Brooks and Avery.
Janie is also survived by her sister, Leona Jones; along with numerous extended family and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Sugar Land.
Burial will be held at 3:30 p.m. that afternoon at the Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Cemetery in Dubina, Texas.
Pallbearers will include Luke, Blake, Cole and Cade Sitka, Reed Chitwood-Patton and Boston Lee.
For those wishing, memorials may be made to the Czech Heritage Society – Fort Bend Chapter, Attn: Gloria Mican, 2514 Lazy Lane, Rosenberg, Texas 77471 – 5622 or to the Catholic Daughters, Attn: Martha Durio, 2539 Old South Drive, Richmond, Texas 77406, Checks made payable to CDA #2211.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
