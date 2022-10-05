Janice (Warncke) Pryor, 84, of Needville and formerly of Pearland, Texas, passed away October 3, 2022. She was born October 12th, 1937 in Needville, Texas. Upon graduation from Needville High School, she attended business school and worked a full career as an administrative assistant for the Local Plumbers Union and Electrical Training Centers both located in Houston, Texas. Janice was a longtime and active member of the Immanuel Evangelical Church in Needville an also Past President of the Women’s Guild; Past Worthy Matron and member of the Order of the Eastern Star – Rosenberg Chapter #461; and member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
After her retirement, Janice enjoyed traveling, gardening and supporting her grandchildren in their various activities. She specifically enjoyed hosting large family dinners for holidays and special occasions.
She was preceded in death by her husband (Frank Pryor) and enjoyed 63 years of marriage together, along with her parents, Alvin and Esther Warncke of Needville.
She is survived by her daughter Marsha and Phillip Sommerfeld of Katy, grandsons Justin (Haylee), Clayton (Ashley) and great grandsons Kolt and Kase; son Randy and Margo Pryor of Richmond and granddaughters Kaylyn, Kendall, and Kacie; sister Barbara Wittneben; brothers Neal Warncke and Warren (Shirly) Warncke along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation and memorial service will be held at Immanuel Evangelical Church, 9018 Church Street, Needville, TX 77461, on Friday, October 7th. Visitation will begin at 9:30AM at the church and the memorial service begins at 10:30AM followed with the burial at Needville Public Cemetery. Following the burial, a reception and lunch will be served for friends and family at the church activity building.
Pallbearers include Justin Sommerfeld, Clayton Sommerfeld, Daren Wittneben, Toby Warncke, Alex Warncke and Matthew Warncke.
For those who wish to do so, memorial donations can be made to: Immanuel Evangelical Church – 9018 Church Street, Needville, TX 77461.
Condolence messages may be written for the family at garmanycarden.com.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to friends, family and caregivers, especially those at the Legacy at Longmeadow Assisted Living Center in Richmond for all of the support during this time.
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Dirs., Inc., 1201 4th St., Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281) 342-4671.
