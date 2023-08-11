Janice Margaret Smith Rosenberger went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 7th, 2023. Born on January 11, 1939, to Jodie Nathalie Fulton Smith and William Lee Smith, Janice moved several times as her father followed his chemical engineering career until her family settled in Texas City.
As a young child, Janice experienced the Texas City Blast on April 16, 1947. Janice would recall walking home from school holding the hand of another young girl, stepping through broken glass and stopping to gaze at a jewelry store.
She graduated from Texas City High School and went on to attend Stephen F. Austin College, where she was voted Best Dancer and became a cheerleader. It was there she met the love of her life, Kenneth Jean Rosenberger. They were married on January 12, 1959, and celebrated their 64th anniversary in January 2023.
Janice and Ken raised four children together, with Janice taking care of their children and actively supporting her children in dance, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, football and baseball. Janice later achieved her Certified Professional Secretary award and worked as an administrative assistant for Brown & Root for many years.
Janice was active in First Baptist Church, Rosenberg. She and Kenneth joined the church on February 17, 1998. Janice also taught Bible Study Fellowship and loved teaching and sharing her faith with other women. She sewed exquisitely. Ken and Janice enjoyed traveling to Australia, England, Italy, European river cruise, New York City, and Hawaii. Grammy loved hosting tea parties, sewing clothes for dolls, and enjoying time with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents, William Lee Smith and Jodie Nathalie Fulton Smith; brother, Joel Lee Smith; and grandson, Michael Gregory Rosenberger. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth J. Rosenberger; sister, Pixie Joy Smith Christensen (Carl); son, Kenneth Jean Rosenberger Jr. (Hazel), son, Gregory Lee Rosenberger (Natalie), daughter, Melissa Rosenberger Boaz (Irvin Burns), daughter, Cynthia Rosenberger Reuscher (Robert); grandchildren, Jordan Williams Meskin (Andrew), Stephen Rosenberger, Meaghan Rosenberger Solomon (Will), Taylor Rosenberger, Mackenzie Boaz, Cady Boaz (Cade), William Reuscher, and Kimberly Reuscher; and great-grandchildren Harper and Hannah Meskin.
Visitation will be at Davis-Greenlawn Rosenberg, Monday, August 14, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Celebration of Life memorial service will be at First Baptist Church Rosenberg on Tuesday August 15 at 1:00 p.m., with grave side service commencing at Forest Park Cemetery (Westheimer) in Houston immediately after.
Pallbearers are Taylor Rosenberger, William Reuscher, Stephen Rosenberger, Will Solomon, Ian Fletcher and Andrew Meskin.
