Janice Elizabeth (Svatek) Toman, 79, of Rosenberg, Texas, passed away May 6, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November, 16, 1942, in Iago, Texas (Wharton County), to John and Angeline (Hajek) Svatek. Janice was a devout Catholic and spent much of her time praying the Rosary for her family. She was a life-long member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and also a member of the Catholic Daughters. Janice spent twenty-five years as a hairstylist for JC Penney, and also spent time as a hairstylist for Leisure Lodge Nursing Home, making the elderly feel better. She was the proud “Memah” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There was a great deal of love shared and memories made at her home; from holiday celebrations to bean-bag tournaments, birthday parties, and simply gathering as a family to enjoy the sunshine and swimming. Family and many friends have experienced the “Memah’s house” hospitality and warmth. Janice will be truly missed by many.
In addition to her parents, Janice is preceded in death by her husband, John E. Toman; son, Gerald Toman, great grandson, Nathan Reed; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her children, Cindy Heiman and husband, Dennis, Jackie Mercer and husband, Bully, Nancy McCain and husband, Perry, Becky Donham and husband, Paul, John (BJ) Toman Jr. and wife, Dawn; grandchildren, Nicole Browning (Dirk), Jennifer Gallia (Josh), Sarah Mercer (Chance Cauthen), Heather Mercer (Mitch Hensley),Brooke Mercer (Dawn Simmons), Jacob McCain (Kelcie), Avery McCain, Madison Donham (Eric Baker), Emilee Donham (Tristan Cotton) and Corbin Toman; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth & Hannah Browning, Jordan & Jesse Gallia; Keene Mercer, Seth Mercer-Ross, Ellington & Palmer Cauthen, Jaxson, Carson & Dax Hensley; and Noah & Penelope Reed; siblings, George Svatek, Billy Svatek, Bernadette Toman, David Svatek and Tommy Svatek; along with extended family and friends.
The family would like to acknowledge special caretakers, Bernadette Toman and Norma Vickers for their care, support and love during Janice’s illness.
The funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and rosary at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
