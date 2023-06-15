Janelle Thompson Colville, 86, of Needville, Texas passed away on June 12, 2023 surrounded by family. She was born June 1, 1937 in Port Arthur, Texas to Sedric Earl Thompson and Eva Lee Wilkerson Thompson. Her hobbies included gardening, shopping and cheering on her Beloved Houston Astros. Janelle treasured the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. This loving mother, “Nanny”, aunt and friend will be missed.
In addition to her parents, Janelle is preceded in death by brothers, Charles, Earl and Jerry Thompson.
Survivors include her daughters, D’Lisa Piriano (Mark), Karen Noiseux (David), and Dana Klein; grandchildren, Justin Mitchell (Lois), Chase Turner (Petra), Devin Noiseux (Courtney), Katy Noiseux (Conner), Elizabeth Piriano (Chris) and Harper Klein; great grandchildren, Raven & Damian Mitchell and Emma & Owen Turner; along with extended family and friends.
A service celebrating Janelle’s life is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Creekside Christian Fellowship.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
