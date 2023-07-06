James William Hester, Sr. of Fulshear, Texas went home to be with the Lord on July 3, 2023. Jimmy, or “JW” as he was commonly known, was born in Cuero, Texas on July 8, 1932 to John Terry Hester and Angala Petrosky Hester. He grew up in Cuero and was a lover of all things cowboy. Jimmy worked ranches with his Dad growing up and became an avid steer roper later in his life.
Jimmy eventually moved to the Houston and Alief area where he met Viola "Jiggie" Herndon. He married the love of his life on October 24, 1953. They were married for 67 years and built a home in Fulshear.
In the 1960’s Jimmy began a career in law enforcement and became the first Chief of Police in Stafford, Texas. He also served as a deputy sheriff in Fort Bend County in the mid 70's. He was a Lifetime Committeeman and served on the Quarter Horse Committee for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo from 1979 through 2017. He also held positions with Texas Instruments in Stafford, TX and was the Grounds Supervisor for Fort Bend Independent School District for several years before finally retiring in 1999. Jimmy was a true cowboy at heart, as was evident by the hours he spent watching old westerns or talking about all things rodeo.
He was preceded in death by his parents John Terry Hester and Angala Petrosky Hester, grandson Jared Matthew Sanchez, and wife Viola V. Hester.
Jimmy is survived by his sister Shirley Tate, daughter Melinda Sanchez (Joseph), sons James Hester, Jr. (Thereze) and Ronnie Hester (Melva), grandchildren Kristin Carlton (Chad), Ryan Sanchez (Stevie), Jamie Thomas, Ashley Hester, Garrett Hester, Briana Kelton (Kyler), Jasper Ortega, and great grandchildren Cole Carlton, McKenna Stroud, Olivia Sanchez, Jackson Sanchez, Jett Sanchez, Jace Sanchez, Tristan Thomas, Ashlyn Thomas, Karsyn Kelton, and Brecken Kelton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Jimmy’s family will host a celebration of life on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at Simonton Community Church in Simonton, TX. Graveside services immediately following.
