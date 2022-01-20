James “Jamie” Warren Roberts passed away on January 7, 2022.
Jamie was a native Texan, born in Waco on September 19, 1934, as the youngest child of Lenora Cathryn and Emmett Floyd Roberts.
He graduated from Waco High School in 1953, served in the United States Navy, and then graduated from Baylor University in 1961.
He married Martha Elaine Shipp on June 15, 1960.
With his degree in Education, he began teaching World History at Lake Air Jr. High in Waco ISD and coaching several sports.
He also spent his summers as a Youth Director at the Waco State Children’s Home.
Following his years in the classroom, Jamie began a career in the textbook industry which brought he and Martha to the Houston area.
He spent 24 years working with school districts throughout Texas and neighboring states as a School Textbook Manufacturer Representative.
He worked with school districts on textbook adoptions and specialized in teaching workshops on the subject of early detection of learning disabilities in kindergarten students.
Another function of his job was to support the Texas prison system with textbook adoptions for their GED programs.
In 1985, Jamie founded J.W. Roberts Co. – a manufacturer’s representative agency for industrial hose and supplies.
He worked tirelessly from 1985 to 2005 to develop the business, which has grown into a large corporation now operated by his three sons.
While he was working in the textbook industry and growing his own company to support his family, he was also voluntarily spending many hours serving the community as Mayor of Fulshear and Lamar CISD Board Member and its President.
Upon moving to the Fulshear area in 1969, Jamie got involved in solving community issues and initiated the process of incorporation and succeeded in making Fulshear an incorporated city eligible for water and sewer funding in 1978.
He was then elected the first Mayor of the new city (1977-1984). Later in life (2006-2010), he went on to serve again as Mayor of a much larger city of Fulshear.
In 1980, Jamie was elected to the Lamar CISD School Board.
He served a total of 12 years on the Board, with 9 of them as President.
During that same time period (1971-1989), Jamie served on the Fort Bend County Library Board helping to secure funds for the completion of the George Memorial Library in Richmond and the outlying library branches.
Over the years, Jamie had two careers — a paying job and volunteer jobs — but the volunteer jobs serving others always meant the most to him.
He always said that serving others is reward enough.
However, he was deeply honored when he was chosen by Lamar CISD to have a school named after him.
When James Warren Roberts Middle School opened in August 2019, he was there to open car doors for kids and welcome them to school. It was no doubt one of the proudest days of his life.
In 2015, Jamie and Martha relocated to the Brenham area where they spent time with their horses, donkeys, dog, cats, and various deer and other wildlife.
Jamie could often be found in his car barn working on one of his antique cars, on the riding mower, or driving his dog Buddy around on his John Deere Gator.
He and Martha could often be seen cruising through town in the 55 Chevy Bel Air convertible.
They joined Brenham Church of Christ where they quickly made many new friends and continued to serve others in the name of Christ.
Jamie was preceded in death by his parents, sister Dorothy, brother Howard, and brother Leonard.
Jamie is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Martha, brother Wayne Roberts and his wife Jeanette, son Ron and his wife Jennifer, son Troy and his wife Kristie, and son Jeff and his wife Melisa.
Many loving grandchildren called him “Granddad” and he will live on in their hearts – Will Roberts and wife Courtney, Adrienne Dellinger and husband Derek, Sophie Roberts, Anna Roberts, Chloe Roberts, Jake Roberts, Jolie Roberts, Jenna Roberts, and Jordan Roberts.
He was very proud to welcome the newest member of the family, Audrey Jean Roberts, on October 26, 2021 – his first great-grandchild.
Service Affiliations
• Lamar CISD School Board, President (1983-1992)
• Lamar CISD School Board, Member (1980-1992)
• Lamar Educational Awards Foundation, Founding Member
• Fort Bend County Library Board of Directors
• Brenham Church of Christ, Member
• Graeber Road Church of Christ, Deacon of Youth Activities
• Big Brothers and Big Sisters
• 100 Club Survivor Fund Donor
• Lamar Green Hornets Football
• American Heart Association
• Baylor Alumni Association
• Central Fort Bend Chamber Alliance
• Foster Museum Board of Directors
• Fulshear Police Department
• Fulshear Volunteer Fire Department
• Lions Club
• Meals on Wheels
• Rosenberg-Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce
• Sheriff’s Association
• West Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce
A Memorial Service is planned for Sunday, January 30 at 2:00 pm at First Colony Church of Christ, 2140 First Colony Blvd, Sugar Land, TX.
