James Michael “Mike” Gerner was born to Janice Gerner and the late Mr. Ambrose Gerner on the 24th of April 1963 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Houston, and passed away peacefully in Richmond, Texas, on Friday, the 16th of September 2022. He was 59 years of age.
Mike graduated from Sharpstown High School in 1981 and was an active tennis club member, where he played the circuit. He then went on to college and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from Texas State University, formerly Southwest Texas State University. After his dad’s passing, Mike took over the family businesses.
Mike is survived by his wife of 26 and half years, Kristina C. Gerner; mother, Janice Ellis Gerner; brother, John Fredrick Gerner of Richmond, Texas; nephew, Robert Lee Gerner and wife Jennifer Renee, and their children Elizabeth and Theodore of Denver, Colorado; niece, Kristen Gerner Khan and husband Saif and daughter Nyla of Richmond, Texas.
A funeral service is to be conducted at ten o’clock in the morning on Friday, the 23rd of September, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where Terri and Arthur Van Slyke, are to officiate.
Those honored to serve as casket bearers during the services are Robert Lee Gerner, Saif Khan, Dalton Cartwright, Dylan Cartwright, Hunter Wilson, and Trace Wilson. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Michael Cartwright, Mitchell Putz and John Fredrick Gerner.
KINDLY NOTE: Those unable to attend may view the service remotely by visiting Mike’s online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com and selecting the “Join Livestream” icon in the “Services” section. While there, you may also share fond memories and words of comfort and condolence electronically with his family by selecting the “Add A Memory” icon.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer.
The interment will follow, via escorted cortege, at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.