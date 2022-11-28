James Lane of Rosenberg, Tx, age 96 passed away Saturday, November 27, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sugar Land.
He was born James Bryan Lane on December 11, 1925 in Lamesa, Tx to James and Annie Mae Lane. Three years later the family moved to Rosenberg where his father opened an auto repair shop and later a Hudson dealership.
After graduating from Rosenberg High School he joined the Naval ROTC, then served as an Ensign in the Navy until the end of WWII. After his discharge from the Navy he graduated from UT in Austin and then worked with his father at Lane Motor Co. where he continued to work until his retirement at age 86.
He met Geneva Mehrens on a blind date in 1947. They were married in 1948 and made their home in Rosenberg. They were married for 70 years until her death in 2018.
James and Geneva became members of the Rosenberg Church of Christ in the early 1950’s and were lifelong members. James served for many years as a deacon and later as an elder of the Church. He was a faithful servant of the Lord and a Christian example to all who knew him.
James also served in his community in many ways. he served several terms on the Rosenberg City Council where he helped lead successful efforts to reform city government. He also served for many years as the local benevolence officer for the Salvation Army helping many people in need with food, clothing and lodging. He was well known in the community for his honesty, kindness and generosity.
During his later years he enjoyed antique collecting. He especially enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren. Being with family brought him great joy and he will always be remembered by his family as a very loving husband, father and grandfather who was always supportive and open in showing his love.
James is preceded in death by his wife, Geneva, his parents, James and Annie Mae Lane and his brother Richard Lane.
Survivors include his daughter, Deborah Wolbrette and her husband Bruce, his son, Bryan Lane and his wife Cindy; grandchildren, Gregory Wolbrette and his wife Lisa, Cary Wolbrette, Jenny Wooster and her husband Josh and Ronnie Lane; great grandchildren, Zoey, Quentin and Teddy Wooster, and Blake Wolbrette; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at 10: a.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Graeber Rd. Church of Christ in Rosenberg, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Davis Greenlawn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Cherokee Children's Home, C/O Graeber Rd Church of Christ in Rosenberg.
