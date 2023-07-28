James Joseph Horsch, 80, of Richmond, Texas passed away on July 24, 2023 at home surrounded by family. He was born on May 26, 1943 in Wellington, Kansas to Paul Peter Horsch and Marie (LaForge) Horsch.
James was a talented man that took pride in his work and himself. From the wheat farms and oil fields in Kansas, he ventured to Richmond, Texas with his young family. He opened Horsch’s Tire and Service in 1974. The business served as a place of work and income but was so much more. It was a place where people gathered for coffee and to talk. The shop served as an extension of himself where he could help young workers learn a skill and life lessons.
James was considered the best PeePaw ever by his grandchildren. He will be very much missed by all of us that knew and loved him.
James is preceded in death by his much loved daughter, Jennifer Horsch Domingez, father, Paul and mother, Marie, brothers, Ron and Ben, nephews, Jeffrey and Joel and nieces, Felicia, Katherine and Sarah.
James is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Helen, son Jamieson and wife, Lisa, grandchildren Zack Horsch, Zoe Horsch and Haley Farnham. As a family of fourteen he is survived by brothers Bill, Tom, John, Terry, Mike, Kenny and sisters Mary Ellen, Linda, Paula, Ruth and Patty.
For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St.Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
A service Celebrating James’ life will be held at 7:00 p.m., August 4, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. The family will receive guests starting at 6:00 p.m.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
