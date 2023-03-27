James (Jim) Franklin, 62, of Rosenberg passed away peacefully on Monday, March 27th.
Jim was the first baby born in Jackson County in 1961 to the late Lynette and Ervin Franklin, by whom he was preceded in death.
He is survived by wife, Kathy Franklin, son Thomas Franklin, daughter Anne Stark and husband Brian, grandsons Frank and Charlie Stark, brother Ray Franklin and wife Cheryl, sisters Patty Humbird and late husband Wayne, Peggy Sembera and husband Lynn, and Paula Ewing and husband Tom, as well as many favorite nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Jim graduated Ganado High School in 1979, and WCJC in 1982 with degree in Drafting Technology. He ultimately went on to marry his high school sweetheart, Kathy Kaspar, of Ganado, and work at Gurecky Manufacturing in Rosenberg for nearly 30 years, alongside his beloved work family. He was an active and proud member of Knights of Columbus Council 2801, serving as Crawfish Boil Chairman for 10 years, as well as Grand Knight and various other offices within the Council.
Services will be held on Friday, March 31, at St. Wenceslas Catholic Church in Beasley, Texas, with a KC 2801 Rosary and Remarks at 9:00 a.m., Funeral Mass officiated by Father Orrin Halepaska at 10:00 a.m., and immediately followed by a Celebration of Life, toast, and catered lunch in the St. Wenceslas Parish Hall. A private family burial will take place at Ganado Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Pallbearers will include his fishing and hunting buddies, along with their wives: Steve and Suzanne Mangel, Trey and Bonnie Edwards, Mark and Toodie Sitka, Jim and Julie Girdnt, Stan and Mary Frances Hruska, and Rick and Sharon Kristynik.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MD Anderson Center .
