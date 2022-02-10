James Herman Hyde Jr., 86, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 in Sugar Land. He was born November 15, 1935 in Mabank to James Herman Hyde Sr. and Essie Faye Cantrell Hyde. James served his country in the US Army and worked in the Petroleum industry for Texaco until his retirement.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Elva L. Hyde, 3 children, Gloria Callen and husband Wade, Karen Hyde, and James Hyde, sister, Judy Vickers and husband W.D., 2 grandchildren, Maddie and Ariel Callen along with a host of other loving family members and friends. James was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services will be held Friday February 11, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
