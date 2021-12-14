James Edward Jerkins July 18, 1947 – December 6, 2021
On Monday, December 6, 2021, James Jerkins passed away at the age of 74. James Edward Jerkins known as “Indian” was born in Castleberry, Alabama to Henry and Jessie Jerkins on July 18, 1947. He married his first wife Ruth Kirkland on March 14, 1965, and they had two sons, Donald “Donnie” Jerkins and Stephen Jerkins. They relocated to Odessa, Texas and there they built their family while he began his career in the oil business for over 50 years. After his first marriage ended, he met and married Cristela “Cristy” Jerkins and they were together for 25 years until he passed. He was a hard worker and a beloved family man. He was also a loyal Alabama and Cowboys football fan and never missed a chance to talk to anyone about football or sports. As a father and then eventually a grandfather he loved watching his boys play football and loved cheering them on from the sidelines. Ed was a master craftsman in his spare time and built many barbeque pits and many other projects. He was known for his quick wit and infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate heart. He was preceded in death by his Father Henry, his Mother Jessie, his brothers Edward Ray Jerkins, William Henry Jerkins, John Henry Jerkins and Henry Eugene Jerkins and his sisters Lula Dee Jerkins Raines and Jessie Elaine Jerkins. He is survived by his wife Cristela Jerkins, 2 sons Donnie Ray Jerkins and wife Cora of Rosenberg and Stephen Edward Jerkins and wife Leann of Rosenberg, 2 stepchildren Mike Longoria of Odessa and Kathy Morgeson of Odessa, 3 sisters Melissa Bell Jerkins Ballard, Henrietta Jerkins Wilson and Rose Mary Jerkins Terrell, 9 grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, 23 Nieces and Nephews and Numerous great Nieces and Nephews.
A Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at First Baptist Church Richmond at 502 S 5th St with Pastor Darryl Brooks officiating.
