James was born in Glasgow, KY, in 1945, but his real life didn’t start until his family moved to TX in the early 60’s where he met his sweetheart for life, Carolyn. They were married in 1964 while he was attending Texas A&M where he received his Masters in Mechanical Engineering in 1967.
After graduation, James worked for Union Carbide for 31 years and retired in 2001 after moving back to Texas in 1998. James and Carolyn were happily married for 56 years and have two sons, four grandchildren and one great grandson. Before their move back to Texas they were living in West Virginia where James volunteered several years on the board for the West Virginia Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society as well as being on the board for the Danbury Chapter of the Salvation Army.
Shortly after returning to Texas, James and Carolyn both did volunteer work for the Fort Bend Chapter of the American Red Cross helping to establish their major fundraiser, the Super Ball. They did that for several years until the Houston office of the Red Cross moved activities into Houston. James and Carolyn also both worked on Patchwork, a major fundraiser for Oak Bend Medical Center, a not-for-profit community hospital. James was also on the Health Exchange Advisory Board for Oak Bend Hospital for three years. In addition to these charitable activities, he did three tours of duty on the Bridlewood Property Owners Association Board of Directors, serving as president on several occasions. James was currently serving on the Water/Wastewater Impact Fee Task Force for the City of Rosenberg.
About six years ago, James volunteered to be on the Advisory Council for the Children’s’ Advocacy Center for Child Advocates of Fort Bend. During that time, he was Council Chairman for three years. In 2015 he was elected for a four-year term to the School Board for Lamar Consolidated Independent School District. He was President of the LCISD Board for three of the four years during which time the board was named a Texas Honor Board as one of the top five school boards in the state of Texas. Upon retirement from the school board, James was elected to the Board for Child Advocates of Fort Bend and was currently serving as Vice President of that board. He was very proud to be able to serve on both boards and to effect positive change in the lives of others, especially children.
In James’ words “All of the positions that I held or currently hold are my way of saying that It’s up to me to do what I can to serve the people of our community and not sit back and expect everyone else to do the work and then complain about what everyone else is doing or not doing. It’s also a great way to stay connected with the community to understand how things really work.”
James is survived by his son Michael and his wife Michelle, his son Jason and his wife Jessica, his grandchildren Aaron, Ashton, Connor, and Chloe, his great grandson Nolan, his brother Alan, and his sister Joyce.
James had a true servant’s heart, whether serving in a public forum, or helping a neighbor in need, and he will truly be missed.
To honor James’ life, the family has planned a visitation for Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 1 to 2 o’clock in the afternoon at Corley Funeral Home in Corsicana, Texas 418 N. 13th Street. A service celebrating James’ life will follow at 2 o’clock in The Magnolia Chapel. James will be laid to rest at Prairie Point Cemetery. Please visit www.corleyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and to share memories with the family.
