James Byrd gained his wings early Thursday morning June 9, 2022, at home just like he wanted.
On June 28th would have been James and Rosalie Malek Byrd’s 64th wedding anniversary.
On August 18th he would have been his 87th birthday. In 1935 he was born in Gonzales County, Texas.
He was a loving husband and a great father to Debra Jean Tobola and Christopher James Byrd. Grandfather to Jennifer Tobola, Timothy Tobola and Hannah Byrd. Great-grand father to Finnley, Camila, Leo James Tobola and Drew Cummings. He is also survived by his Brother Eugene Byrd and sister Lorine Byrd Sevcik.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alton Sr and Annie Laas Byrd, brother Alton Jr and Marvin.
James Worked at Fred Alan Co. for 15 years and Texas Instrument for 27 years. In lieu of flowers Donation to American Cancer Society.
Private family Graveside services will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening, June 14, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. in the Stateroom at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.