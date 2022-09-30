Jacob Rene Arguello, 30, of Rosenberg, Texas, was born March 24, 1992, and passed away on Sept. 26, 2022.
A viewing will be held on Tues., Oct. 4, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Purpose Church, 1118 FM 2977, Richmond, Texas, 77469.
A funeral service will be held on Wed., Oct. 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Purpose Church.
Jacob is preceded in death by his daughters, Mariah Arguello, Avery Arguello and Aubrey Arguello; brother, Joseph Rene Arguello.
He is survived by his wife Toni Marie Arguello; his son, Joseph Arguello; daughters, Alyana Arguello and Madilyn Arguello; father, Enrique Arguello and his wife Diana Alejandra; mother, Christina Escobedo; brother, Fabian Enrique Arguello; sisters, Adriana Marie Arguello, Alexandria Marie Arguello and Aliona Nicole Arguello; In-laws, Robert and Rosalinda Lujan; along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other loved ones.
Jacob was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend with a heart of gold who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
