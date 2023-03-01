Isabel O. Vargas, 67, of East Bernard, Texas passed away on February 26, 2023 at her home. She was born on July 25, 1955 in Sinton, Texas to Jesus and Jessa (Sanchez) Ortiz. Isabel was a Nurse for over 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, fishing in Matagorda and horse back riding. This loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend will be missed.
Isabel is preceded in death by her father, Jesus Ortiz and her son, Manuel Molina.
Survivors include her mother, Jessa Sanchez Ortiz; her husband Alex D. Vargas; daughter, Denise Montgomery; and grandchildren, Yulyssa Arreola, and Jerimiah, Hannah and Sabrina Montgomery; along with extended family and friends.
A service celebrating Isabel’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
