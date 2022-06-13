Irene Ida Christ, 89, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Richmond. She was born March 17, 1933, in La Grange to Joseph and Ida Grosch. Irene worked at J.C. Penny in Custom Draperies for 20 years and worked in the kitchen at Lamar Consolidated School District for 12 years. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Young at Heart, She loved quilting and was a member of Peace Lutheran Quilting Club, AARP and loved playing dominos with her friends.
Survivors include 4 children, Shirley Cernosek and husband Frankie, Harvey Christ and wife Sue, Carol Bass and husband Bryan, Michael Christ and partner, Gayln, 12 grandchildren, Frankie Jr., Steven, Tammy, Patty, Stacey, Robby, Bryan Allen, Chris, Elizabeth, Morgan, Eric and Scott along with their spouses, 25 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bennio Christ, sons, Bennio Jr. David Christ, 3 brothers, Joe, Herman, and Charlie Grosch, 2 sisters, Margaret Cordes and Annie Beirsofder.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 17, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Visitation will be Friday morning from 8:30 A.M .until service time with a Rosary at 9:30 A.M.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
