Funeral services for Ira Kenneth “Ken” Hand, 82, of Rosenberg will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home with interment following at Rosenberg Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Ken was born on October 1, 1940 in Rosenberg, TX. and he passed away on August 31, 2023 in Sugar Land, TX.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Russell Kenneth & Anna Bell Brandon Hand. His first wife, Peggy Jean Ashley Hand. His sister and brother-in-law, Barbara & Neil Heath.
Ken is survived by his wife, Alicia Galvan Hand, daughters: Trixie and husband Blake Sour, Gina and husband Lane Teykl, Alyssa Hand, and sons Russell and wife Julie Hand, Jordan and wife Stefania Hand; Grandchildren: Brandon Sour, Brooke Sour, Bryce Hand, Zachary and wife Bailey Teykl, Cassidy Teykl, Camden Teykl, Elijah Hand, Katy Hand, Taylor Hand, Hayden Patterson, Zoe Hand, Cayson Hand, and Skylar Hand and Great grandchild: Deliliah Neepes; Stepchildren: Jennifer Ramirez, Gerald Ramirez and Stephanie Montalvo, Lee Allen Gracia and Laura Pontius, Jackie and wife Monica Gracia; Step-grandchildren: Hailey and husband Julian Castro, Jiovanni Vitela, Giancarlo Vitela, Madison Ramirez, Nico Ramirez, Gerald Ramirez III, Luis Galvan, Julian Galvan, Ximena Ramirez, Tim Pontius, Isabella Gracia, Nevaeh Perez; Step-Great Grandchildren: Adaline Castro and Oliver Castro
Mr. Ira Kenneth “Ken” Hand was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and an extremely knowledgeable Fort Bend County historian. In the four short years we were blessed to spend with him, we made lifelong memories, and he left powerful impressions upon our hearts. His unconditional love and acceptance made us feel right at home. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Hand family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
