Inez Margaret Brietzke, 87, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at her home in Rosenberg. She was born in Leggett on May 9, 1934, to Lee Daniel Wilkinson and Elma Olivia Adams Wilkinson. Inez was a member of First Baptist Church in Rosenberg and Retired from The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Department. Prior to joining the Sheriff’s Department, she also was a bus driver for LCISD for many years.
Survivors include 3 daughters, Sue Brietzke Walker and husband Rick, Lizabeth Brietzke and husband Richard Nicholson, Julie Ann Brietzke Collins and husband Darryl Wicke, brother, Curtis Wilkinson, 3 grandchildren, Taylor Brietzke and significant other Jessica Witek, Shaylyn Strittmatter and husband Wes, and Devin Walker, along with a host of other loving family members and friends. Inez was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Julius Henry Brietzke, 2 brothers, Hollis and Thurman Wilkinson and sister, Ineva Reeves.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from Noon on Thursday until service time in the Chapel.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.