A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 24
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Rudy Ramos, criminal mischief, between $2,500-$30,000 in damages, a state-jail felony, May 10, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Robert Thomas Gaspard III, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, May 11, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Hugo Manuel Aguilar, aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, June 1, 2014, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jermaine Nolon Bradley, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, March 10, 2021, Judge Chad Bridges.
Juan Francisco Sanchez, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, July 9, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Kayla Ann Goldsmith, fraudulent use of or illegal possession of identifying information, items numbering 50 or more, a first-degree felony, Sept. 2, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Israel Martinez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Sept. 9, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Brian James Dennis, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Sept. 20, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Phyllis Shelvin Akindoju, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Oct. 5, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Trenston Hawkins, possession of a prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony, Oct. 31, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Daniel Derek Mauricio, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Nov. 27, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Jamie Larissa Mares, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Dec. 9, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Matthew Allison Pless, possession of marijuana, between 5-50 pounds, a third-degree felony, Dec. 16, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Jose Antonio Benitez, theft of firearm, a state-jail felony, Dec. 28, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Jaybe Bernan Pecero, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Dec. 28, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Wayne Allen Bledsoe III, assaulting a family member, member of the household, a third-degree felony, Jan. 14, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers. According to the indictment, Bledsoe has been previously convicted of assaulting a family member, which could enhance his punishment if he is convicted again.
Rudolph Anthony Jaumall Lassaint, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Jan. 26, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Quieteller Lashay Matthews, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Jan. 26, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Victoria Laura Smith, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Jan. 26, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Junior Dunn, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Jan. 27, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Lauren Elizabeth Ibarra, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Feb. 12, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Gregory Ledet, fraudulent use of or illegal possession of identifying items numbering less than 5, state-jail felony, March 11, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Manuel Zeron-Castellanos, smuggling of persons for profit, a second-degree felony, March 20, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jerrod Hoye Baker, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, March 27, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
