A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 18 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are: Benito Rashaad Ofei, obstruction or retaliation, a third-degree felony, Dec. 25, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Ibraham Leiouma Diallo, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Dec. 29, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Craig Issac Venturi-Szott, assaulting a family member of member of the household, a third-degree felony, Dec. 29, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick. According to the indictment, Venturi-Szott has been previously convicted of a similar offense, which means his punishment could be enhanced if he is convicted.
Kendrick Ramond Williams, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, Dec. 29, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Kendrick Ramond Williams, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Dec. 29, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Luis Morgado Gonzalez-Rodriguez, robbery, a second-degree felony, Jan. 1, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Tiffany Angelique Chretien, robbery, a second-degree felony, Jan. 1, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jessica Lynn Musante, murder, a first-degree felony, Jan. 1, 2018, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Coreyon Vaughns, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, June 8, 2018, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Teryan Matavious Tucker, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Nov. 28, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Ulises Alberto Rios, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, Aug. 31, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Yesenia Serrano-Barron, deadly conduct by discharging of a firearm, a third-degree felony, Sept. 14, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Aaron Redell Johnson, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, Sept. 21, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Adrian Reed Johnson Jr., aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony Sept. 21, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
James Anthony Long, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Oct. 6, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
James Anthony Long, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Oct. 6, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Michael Chia Orhii, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony. Pct/ 29, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Samual John Russell Jr., evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Nov. 6, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Gerald W. Morris, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Nov. 9, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Robert Duane Martinez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Nov. 13, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Kenneth D. Armstrong Jr., unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, Nov. 20, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Teryan Matavious Tucker, harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony, Nov. 28, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
