A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 16 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
- Sharaif Roshard Sonier, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, Aug. 25, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
- Joe Louis Ullrich, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Jan. 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
- James Allison, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, April 2, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
- James Allison, assaulting a public servant, a second-degree felony, April 3, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
- Xavier Tramaine Brass, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, April 6, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
- Antonio Fernando Cotiy Guachiac, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 14, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
- Johnny Earl Hamilton, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 14, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
- Victor Sandoval, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle with a previous conviction or causing serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, April 14, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
- Victor Sandoval, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, April 14, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
- Myles Culpepper, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 14, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
- Traqun Darrel House, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
- Joseph Andre Johnson, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 14, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
- Andy Romero,soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
- Benjamin Arteaga, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
- Ho Chi Chris Cheung, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
- Marvin Daniel Hernandez Reina, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
- Jose Luis Medina, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
- Bennie Jillon Kelly, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, April 16, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
- Marianne Rapson, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, Judge O’Neil Williams.
- Johnny Robert Wilkerson III, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, April 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
- Edwin Josue Villeda-Hernandez, murder, a first-degree felony, May 3, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
- Jesus Campos, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1-B, more than 400 grams, a first-degree felony, May 25, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
- David Devonte Garcia, theft of a firearm, a state-jail felony, May 29, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
- Enrique Samaniego, failure as a sex offender to register for life annually with authorities, a third-degree felony, May 25, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
- Michael Infante, driving while intoxicated third-offense or more, a third-degree felony, June 12, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
- Jose Antonio Perez, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering between 5-10, a third-degree felony, June 12, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
- Jose Antonio Perez,evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction, a third-degree felony,, June 12, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
- Elyziah Anthony Reyes, assaulting a peace officer or judge, a second-degree felony, June 12, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
- Taylor Nicole Gammon, driving while intoxicated, third-offense or more, a third-degree felony, June 16, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
- Ebony Candiace Barrow, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, June 19, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jose Perez-Ruiz, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, June 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jaquay Franklin, robbery, a second-degree felony, June 24, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Gilbert Lee Singletary, theft of property, less than $2,500, but with two or more previous convictions, a state-jail felony, June 29, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
